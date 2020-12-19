As the former president has done for the last few years, Barack Obama returned with his annual favorite songs of 2020 list on Saturday. The past history of the list finds Barack accounting for his favorite records that were released throughout the year with the collection of songs coming from various genres and this year, things are pretty much the same. Obama shared the list with his followers and let them know that he got some help from his youngest daughter, Sasha, in putting it together.

“As usual, I had some valuable consultation from our family music guru, Sasha, to put this together,” he said.

Here are some of my favorite songs of the year. As usual, I had some valuable consultation from our family music guru, Sasha, to put this together. I hope you find a new song or two to listen to. pic.twitter.com/K1NRPYiSg4 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 19, 2020

Across the 30 songs, Barack made sure to include some of this year’s most popular tracks including Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage (Remix),” Travis Scott, Young Thug, and M.I.A.’s “Franchise,” and “Levitating” by Dua Lipa and DaBaby. The former president picked Lil Baby’s “The Bigger Picture,” J. Cole’s “The Climb Back,” Internet Money, Gunna, Don Toliver, and NAV’s “Lemonade” and more as his selections from the hip-hop world. The R&B world saw HER’s “Damage” and Jhene Aiko’s “Summer 2020,” while names like J Hus and Wizkid from outside the country made the list.

Other additions to the playlist include Mac Miller, Waxahatchee, Bruce Springsteen, Bob Dylan, Anderson .Paak, Spillage Village, Bad Bunny, and more.

Prior to this, Barack unveiled his list of favorite movies and TV shows from 2020.

Some artists mentioned here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.