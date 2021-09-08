In all of the furor over many of the Verzuz battles over the past year and a half, one potential matchup has been posed more than almost any other for obvious reasons: Jay-Z vs. Nas. However, it’s also the one that seems unlikeliest — both for, again, the obvious reasons (they are both incredibly busy with other things) and for some not-so-obvious ones. Longtime Jay-Z affiliate Memphis Bleek gave his own reason, however, and it’s got Twitter in a tizzy debating whether or not he might be right.

In an interview with Bally Sports Network’s Brandon “Scoop” Robinson, Bleek explained why he thinks a Jay-Z and Nas Verzuz is out of the question: Because, in his opinion, Nas doesn’t have enough hits for a hits battle. “It’s no comparison,” he started. “It’s just that Nas don’t have enough songs to compete. No disrespect to him, he just don’t. Jay can battle someone with just his B Sides Concert catalog and it’d still be better than people’s A sides.” While it’s understandable that Bleek would hold such reverence for his former mentor, some on Twitter were quick to try to rebut his claims, offering examples of Nas’ worthiness to compete with Jay. Some even went as far as impugning Bleek’s catalog.

Jay-Z, Nas @verzuzonline would NEVER happen because Nas doesn’t have enough songs to compete with Jay-Z according to @memphisbleek. “There’s no comparison.” “Nas doesn’t have enough songs to compete.” “Would have to be somebody like BIG, that was his ONLY competition.” pic.twitter.com/aBgvn5bKtL — 👑 Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson 📍 (@ScoopB) September 6, 2021

When you owe Jay your entire career for putting you on as a feature for a few hits you don’t bite the hand that fed you. Bleek’s solo albums were less than mediocre and this take is even worse than that standard. https://t.co/ZUm7AotRCw — Joshua Paul (@SlapTheFloor) September 8, 2021

The last hit Memphis Bleek had was Round Here so let's not speak on that. 😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/FIdPRs2yJp — TRAPMISS (@lolavevo) September 7, 2021

Perhaps not commercially but Nas has as many bangers as Hov does, the streets know https://t.co/ovgwonHcXw — M.A. 💲 (@MiP2024) September 7, 2021

Some, however, agreed with him, pointing out Nas’ suspect beat choices over the past 20 years, while others gave more measured responses allowing Nas to “compete” but not to “win” in a hypothetical Verzuz. For what it’s worth, in those battles where it truly seemed a win or a loss was at stake, many of the obvious picks wound up flustered by poor sequencing choices and their opponents’ willingness to outperform them — see: The LOX vs. Diplomats, just a few weeks ago. However, as mentioned, it’s probably not a likely matchup just because Jay and Nas seem to have no interest. Check out more replies below though, and feel free to weigh in on Twitter.

I wouldn’t say he couldn’t compete.. probably wouldn’t win nas beat selection wasn’t fucking with j https://t.co/DysscQ1Xle — seven (@se7enfifteen) September 8, 2021

This rapper is hilariously delusional. The man implied that Nas couldn't go toe to toe with Hov in a Verzuz because he hasn't any hits, and then proceeds to mention BIG as the only worthy competition. https://t.co/9J6l282E2U — Adedoyin. (@doyinwright1) September 8, 2021

Jay-Z could put 30 songs on shuffle and easily beat Nas in a 10 song Verzuz. No need to be strategic. https://t.co/WUD9ohjt7q — Gene Grey (@EuginhoCortez) September 8, 2021

Bleek came off too biased here. He should have said NaS don't have enough big records to go against Jay, cause thats the actual truth. And tbh, the only people that really wanna see Jay and NaS in a #Verzuz are people that either really hate Jay or really hate NaS. https://t.co/WQMB4bv0zu — Urayoán (@UrayoanTheChief) September 7, 2021

Nas can play 20 iconic songs that hiphop purists would shout for. But Verzuz is a hit for hit engagement of popularity….and Nas will lose to lesser rappers than Hov. Even 50 — The Merovingian (@ThePyroPreacher) September 8, 2021

Nas would beat any rapper in a Verzuz (imo) — L (@lifeizgod) September 7, 2021