Beck’s Tour With Cage The Elephant And Spoon Packs Some Serious Indie Rock Firepower

02.11.19 2 days ago

Getty Image

The day after you win a Grammy, your name tends to be on people’s minds, which makes it a good time to make any announcements you’ve been thinking about sharing. Last night, Beck took home the Grammy for Best Alternative Music Album, and now he has decided to announce his 2019 summer tour. It’s a big one too, because he’s bringing Cage The Elephant and Spoon with him, as well Sunflower Bean, Starcrawler, and Wild Belle on select dates.

Beck has surrounded himself with good company, as Cage The Elephant and Spoon have been two of the most consistently solid indie rock groups of the past decade or two. Cage The Elephant also just announced Social Cues, their first new album since 2015, and it even features an appearance from Beck.

Check out the full list of tour dates below. Also find the full list of Grammys results here, and read about the night’s biggest winners, losers, and upsets

Around The Web

TAGSbeckCage the ElephantSPOONSunflower Bean

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

02.12.19 1 day ago
The Best Weed-Related Podcasts To Listen To Right Now

The Best Weed-Related Podcasts To Listen To Right Now

02.12.19 1 day ago
The Best Travel Podcasts To Inspire Your Next Grand Adventure

The Best Travel Podcasts To Inspire Your Next Grand Adventure

02.11.19 2 days ago 2 Comments
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

02.11.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

02.11.19 2 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

02.08.19 5 days ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP