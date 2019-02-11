Getty Image

The day after you win a Grammy, your name tends to be on people’s minds, which makes it a good time to make any announcements you’ve been thinking about sharing. Last night, Beck took home the Grammy for Best Alternative Music Album, and now he has decided to announce his 2019 summer tour. It’s a big one too, because he’s bringing Cage The Elephant and Spoon with him, as well Sunflower Bean, Starcrawler, and Wild Belle on select dates.

Announcing the The Night Running Tour with @CageTheElephant and @spoontheband !! https://t.co/BFdMQb8J5x With special guests @thestarcrawler, @wildbellemusic and @Sunflower_Bean joining throughout the tour. Tickets on sale Friday, Feb. 15 at 10am local time. pic.twitter.com/RTlTkgkfn9 — Beck (@beck) February 11, 2019

Beck has surrounded himself with good company, as Cage The Elephant and Spoon have been two of the most consistently solid indie rock groups of the past decade or two. Cage The Elephant also just announced Social Cues, their first new album since 2015, and it even features an appearance from Beck.

Check out the full list of tour dates below.