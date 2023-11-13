The best musical performances from the past week of late-night TV include sets from Jung Kook, Maren Morris, Rick Ross & Meek Mill, and more. Uproxx has the rundown below so you can catch up or relive your favorites. Here are the best live music performances on TV from the past week.

AJR Indie pop band AJR stopped by The Tonight Show to impress Jimmy Fallon’s in-studio audience with their song “Yes I’m A Mess” on Thursday night. Their laid-back staging suited the folksy song and their joyful interpretation. Black Pumas The indie rock band’s soulful rendition of “More Than A Love Song” was accompanied by red and gold lighting, highlighting the warm and dynamic vocals of lead singer Eric Burton. The Tonight Show audience sure sounded impressed.

Jung Kook The applause was so loud for Jung Kook’s Tonight Show solo debut, host Jimmy Fallon nearly lost his voice introducing the K-pop sensation, who performed the funky, MJ-influenced “Standing Next To You.” The King Of Pop would be proud. Lauren Daigle Lauren Daigle guided a boisterous Jimmy Kimmel Live! audience through some “Turbulent Skies” with an exuberant performance of her colorful new alt-pop anthem.

Maren Morris, Mickey Guyton, Brittney Spencer Country music has seen a surge in popularity over the past year, but it’s also brought some nastier aspects with it. Maren Morris did her part to fight the fire with flowers on The Tonight Show with some help from Brittney Spencer and Mickey Guyton and her song “The Tree.” Rick Ross & Meek Mill Rick Ross and Meek Mill are savvy, veteran performers. They proved as much by pairing their newer single “Shaq & Kobe” with their prior hit “Ima Boss” on The Tonight Show, giving fans more to cheer for.