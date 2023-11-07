Rick Ross and Meek Mill have put their differences behind them (if there ever really were any), and announced their first joint album, Too Good To Be True. While fans hadn’t seen much of them together since the pandemic — what with social distancing and rumors buzzing on social media that they weren’t on the best terms — it appears that of the members of Maybach Music Group, their bond remains the strongest.
Fans expect them to show just how strong that bond is on Too Good To Be True (with maybe a full MMG reunion involving Wale), which comes out this Friday. Here’s everything we know about the album so far:
Release Date
Too Good To Be True is out 11/10 via Maybach Music Group / Gamma. It’ll be the first release under MMG’s partnership with the new music startup, which launched earlier this year and is currently offering Snoop Dogg vinyl on its website.
Tracklist
The tracklist has yet to be released, but this post will be updated when it is.
Features
Features on the album are also TBA; however, Ross previously hinted that Wale could appear, provided his schedule allows while recording his own album for Def Jam. “It’s a good chance,” Ross intimated during an interview with The Morning Hustle. “You know how we get down.”
Singles
So far, Ross and Meek have released two singles promoting their joint album: “Shaq & Kobe” and “Lyrical Eazy.”
Artwork
tour
No tour has been announced; this post will be updated.