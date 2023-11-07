Rick Ross and Meek Mill have put their differences behind them (if there ever really were any), and announced their first joint album, Too Good To Be True. While fans hadn’t seen much of them together since the pandemic — what with social distancing and rumors buzzing on social media that they weren’t on the best terms — it appears that of the members of Maybach Music Group, their bond remains the strongest.

Fans expect them to show just how strong that bond is on Too Good To Be True (with maybe a full MMG reunion involving Wale), which comes out this Friday. Here’s everything we know about the album so far: