The best musical performances from the past week of late-night TV include sets from Offset, Davido, The National, and more. Uproxx has the rundown below so you can catch up or relive your favorites. Here are the best live music performances on TV from the past week.

Offset & Don Toliver: Fresh from the release of his second solo album, Set It Off, Offset stopped by 30 Rock to deliver a grooving performance of his song “Worth It” alongside Don Toliver on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. With the stage reflecting a summery beach setting in contrast to the actual weather outside, the set was much more appropriate for the upbeat single, which samples Busta Rhymes’ “Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See.” Davido: Speaking of summery songs, there is perhaps no genre as full of them as Afrobeats. One of that genre’s biggest stars, Davido, also hit the Tonight Show stage for an exuberant performance, playing a medley of his songs “Feel” and “Unavailable,” flanked by a pair of joyous dancers and backed by a lustrous, brassy band.