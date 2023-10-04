offset
Offset Is Ready To ‘Set It Off’ With Features From Cardi B, Latto, And Future On His Upcoming Album

It’s almost time for Offset to return with his new album, Set It Off. The album will be his first solo release since 2019’s Father Of 4. You can check out the tracklist, which features Cardi B, Chlöe, Don Toliver, Future, Latto, Mango Foo, Travis Scott, and Young Nudy, below.

Offset originally planned to release Set It Off in 2022, but he pushed the album back in response to the death of his friend and Migos bandmate Takeoff.

At the time of Takeoff’s death, Offset was on the outs with his bandmates, but after reportedly getting into a fight with Quavo backstage at the 2023 Grammys in February, the two Atlanta natives were apparently able to settle their dispute, reuniting with a performance at the 2023 BET Awards.

Quavo released the reflective solo album Rocket Power in August, while Offset kicked off his own album rollout with “Jealousy” in July.

1. “On The River”
2. “Say My Grace” (Feat. Travis Scott)
3. “Worth It” (Feat. Don Toliver)
4. “Broad Day” (Feat. Future)
5. “Fan”
6. “Freaky“ Feat. Cardi B
7. “Hop Out The Van”
8.“ Don’t You Lie“
9. “I’m On“
10. “Big Dawg“
11. “Night Vision“
12. “Skyami” (Feat. Mango Foo)
13. “Dissolve“
14. “Fine As Can Be” Feat. Latto
15. “Buss My Watch“
16. “Dope Boy” (Feat. Yung Nudy)
17. “Princess Cut” (Feat. Chloe)
18. “Jealousy” (Feat. Cardi B)
19. “Blame It On Set“
20. “Upside Down“
21. “Healthy“

