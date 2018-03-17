The Pulse: Stream This Week’s Best New Albums From Snoop Dogg, Mount Eerie, And More

The Pulse is the Uproxx Music guide to the best new albums, mixtapes, and other music releases that matter this week.

Snoop Dogg, the host of The Jokers Wild on TBS, also dabbles in music from time to time, and although he’s historically been a hip-hop artist, his latest release sees him making a successful expedition into gospel. Beyond that, this week belonged mostly to indie: There’s the collaborative record between favorites Dungen and Woods, new albums from big-time indie plays Yo La Tengo and The Decemberists, Canadian electronic from Essaie Pas, and plenty of other meat to sink your musical teeth into.

Snoop Dogg — Bible Of Love

Snoop Dogg has existed in many forms: rapper Snoop Doggy Dogg, rapper Snoop Dogg, reggae artist Snoop Lion, and now, gospel artist Snoop Dogg. Snoop said last year that he wanted to put out a gospel album, and he really meant it, since the 32-track album is out now. There are ton of gospel artists featured on the two-hour-plus album, and it turns out that gospel is one of Snoop’s most successful genre experiments.

