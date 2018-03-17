P.W. Elverum & Sun/All The Time Entertainment/Capitol

Snoop Dogg, the host of The Jokers Wild on TBS, also dabbles in music from time to time, and although he’s historically been a hip-hop artist, his latest release sees him making a successful expedition into gospel. Beyond that, this week belonged mostly to indie: There’s the collaborative record between favorites Dungen and Woods, new albums from big-time indie plays Yo La Tengo and The Decemberists, Canadian electronic from Essaie Pas, and plenty of other meat to sink your musical teeth into.

Snoop Dogg — Bible Of Love

Snoop Dogg has existed in many forms: rapper Snoop Doggy Dogg, rapper Snoop Dogg, reggae artist Snoop Lion, and now, gospel artist Snoop Dogg. Snoop said last year that he wanted to put out a gospel album, and he really meant it, since the 32-track album is out now. There are ton of gospel artists featured on the two-hour-plus album, and it turns out that gospel is one of Snoop’s most successful genre experiments.