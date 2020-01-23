All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week

Kota The Friend — Lyrics To Go

Even though Kota released his most recent album, the nostalgic Foto, just last year, he’s already followed up with a free-flowing, thoughtful collection of ten tracks displaying not only his lyrical dexterity, but also his gift for reflective narratives and cohesive themes. Each track is under two minutes, so it’s a breezy listen, but well worth returning to for multiple spins as he prepares a more substantial followup to Foto.

Pouya and Boobie Lootaveli — Greatest Hits, Vol. 1

Two of the more underexposed artists to emerge from South Florida’s booming Soundcloud scene, there’s something to be said for the audacity of these two rappers calling their second collaborative effort “Greatest Hits” — especially since they already upended conventional title theory by naming their first Greatest Hits, Vol. 3 way back in 2018. Affably sleazy and carefree party rap is their primary stock in trade, as demonstrated by their single, “Bitch, Park Backwards.”