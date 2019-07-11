All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week

UPROXX Studios

This week’s hip-hop releases are a pretty even split between ’90s rap veterans, blog rap favorites, and burgeoning talents we may see more of in the very near future. While 2019 has been relatively light on projects from A-list artists compared to the year prior, the quality has remained pretty high. Without further preamble, here are the rap releases you should check out this week.

AD And Sorry Jaynari, By The Way 2

I’ll always go up for rappers from my hometown, but AD is way more than just a flag-waving charity case. The Compton spitter has quietly been one of the most entertaining and consistent figures from the city for years now — but only figuratively. In reality, his breathless scream-rap style has graced tracks from the likes of G Perico, Problem, RJ, and YG, making him one of the city’s loudest underground rappers in a palpable way. He’s done his best work with producer Sorry Jaynari, a fixture of LA house parties since the pair last collaborated on the original By The Way mixtape four years ago.

Big KRIT, KRIT Iz Here

KRIT last hit the scene with the gospel-influenced double album 4Eva Is A Mighty Long Time, a much-needed independent reboot of his career after leaving Def Jam Records after releasing two well-received, but commercially underperforming albums. It saw a refreshed version of the Meridian, Mississippi rapper, who sounded more refreshed than ever and went mainly solo throughout both of the soulful discs, making some exceptions for his rap influences Bun B, CeeLo Green, Pimp C, and T.I. The first pair of singles from his upcoming release suggest a KRIT who will sound freer and make some more surprising collaborations along the way, including Lil Wayne and emerging Bay Area rapper Saweetie.