All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week

Fasten your seatbelts, folks. The first week of October (the year is just flying by) is a doozy, as Danny Brown returns, Summer Walker follows up her standout 2018 debut, and Supa Bwe continues his comeback. On top of all that jazz star Robert Glasper goes all-in on hip-hop and two of Atlanta’s most productive trap rappers link up for a joint project sure to excite fans of both.

After last week saw Kanye West pull another one of his signature pump fakes, it would have been easy to overlook the other three solid releases that dropped, but with DaBaby turning in an attention-grabbing followup to his fan-favorite debut, Young MA releasing her long-awaited debut album, and Kevin Gates dropping his long-overdue sophomore release, it didn’t look like fans missed out on much.

Now, with one of hip-hop’s zaniest punchline masters coming back alongside a Windy City pioneer and the breakthrough R&B singer of 2018, there’s plenty more to keep fans occupied while they wait to see if Mr. West actually fulfills his promise by the end of the year. If not, there’s still plenty to look forward to, with Wale, Casanova, Kash Doll, and more slated for releases throughout the spooky season. For now, let’s check out the best hip-hop albums coming out this week.