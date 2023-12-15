The best new hip-hop this week includes albums, videos, and songs from Bas, Latto, Lil Dicky and more.

With just three weeks left in 2023, it looks like all the big releases are behind, but there are still plenty of new projects and singles skimming radar altitude, along with the usual assortment of late-year surprises. Those surprises have included the following:

Megan Thee Stallion teamed up with pop breakout Reneé Rapp for the disco-accented Megan Girls soundtrack single “Not My Fault“:

Lil Dicky gave fans an early Christmas gift: the official release of “Mr. McAdams” from season three of Dave:

And Lil Baby released two new singles to realign for a major comeback in 2024.

Here is the best of hip-hop this week ending December 15, 2023.