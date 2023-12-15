The best new hip-hop this week includes albums, videos, and songs from Bas, Latto, Lil Dicky and more.
With just three weeks left in 2023, it looks like all the big releases are behind, but there are still plenty of new projects and singles skimming radar altitude, along with the usual assortment of late-year surprises. Those surprises have included the following:
Megan Thee Stallion teamed up with pop breakout Reneé Rapp for the disco-accented Megan Girls soundtrack single “Not My Fault“:
Lil Dicky gave fans an early Christmas gift: the official release of “Mr. McAdams” from season three of Dave:
And Lil Baby released two new singles to realign for a major comeback in 2024.
Here is the best of hip-hop this week ending December 15, 2023.
Albums/EPs/Mixtapes
ASAP Twelvyy — Kids Gotta Eat Da Deluxe
If you missed the Harlem rapper’s original release back in June, have no fear. While rap fans wait for ASAP Rocky’s return, Twelvyy offers plenty of the same swagger, going from sunset cruisers like “Venetian Rose” to stripped-down boom-bap to the familiar sample-trap of ASAP reunion cut “Yams.”
Bas — We Only Talk About Real Sh!t When We’re F*cked Up
The Dreamville Lieutenant’s year-long rollout culminates in another soulful, introspective release full of Bas’ Queens-bred lyrical flourishes and intriguing sonic experiments incorporating tropical flair (“Passport Bros”), Jersey Club (“179 Deli”), and African sounds (“Khartoum”).
Gucci Mane & B.G. — Choppers & Bricks
B.G.’s only been out of prison for three months, but he’s already hit the ground running. Who better to match his prolific energy than Gucci Mane, who had a similar run upon his own release from prison six years ago. Their chemistry is impressive and the best could knock art off the walls.
Paul Wall — The Great Wall
The Texas fixture drops another album of easygoing braggadocio filled with appearances from both fellow legends and rising Lone Star talents. That Mexican OT has earned his spot on “Covered In Ice,” and makes the most of the local legend’s co-sign.
Trae Tha Truth — Slow Motion Director’s Cut
Another deluxe edition and another Texas legend. Something about Trae’s appearance here feels ordained. While all of the original solo Stuck In Motion tracks appear here, the highlight is hearing Trae’s nimble flow traipse along ably beside coworkers like B.G., Curren$y, and Jay Worthy.
Singles/Videos
Big KRIT — “My Sub Pt. 6”
You have to admire the consistency with which the Mississippi rapper has stuck to this bit over the past decade-plus. It has been a reliable source of creative inspiration and he’s kept up the motif of using his car’s subwoofer as a metaphor.
Luh Tyler — “The Grinch Freestyle” Feat. Latto
Luh Tyler recruits Latto for assistance on his holiday-themed single, “The Grinch Freestyle.” Their back-and-forth antics are matched by the erratic visuals of the accompanying music video, and Latto and Tyler continue to be among hip-hop’s hottest rising stars.
Reuben Vincent — “Fufu”
The 9th Wonder protege finds inpiration in both traditional African music and food for his latest single. Named after the West African pounded meal of cassava, plaintain, and yam, the single evokes the comfors of home and stresses the importance of staying grounded and how hard work pays off.
