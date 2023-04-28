The best new hip-hop this week includes albums, videos, and songs from Jack Harlow, Lil Baby, and more. Friday saw the releases of Coi Leray’s “My Body,” Gloss Up and Sexyy Red’s “Check,” Lil Baby’s “Go Hard,” and Lola Brooke’s “Just Relax” along with the releases listed below. Here is the best of hip-hop this week ending April 28, 2022.

Albums/EPs/Mixtapes G Herbo — Strictly 4 My Fans 2 The Chicago beat bruiser returns to his winning formula from 2016 for another collection of brusque, rib-crushing drill anthems. Of the 12 tracks, two feature guest rappers; Drench, GloRilla, and Mello Buckzz all come along for the ride.

Jack Harlow — Jackman It’s apparent from the trim, ten-song tracklist, and focused subject matter that Harlow took the criticism of his last album to heart. Here, he tackles the controversy head-on, from accusations of white privilege to the recent legal troubles within his crew. Kamauu — Lacuna In The House Of Mirrors Part Andre 3000, part Shabazz Palaces, and part Jon Batiste, Kamauu’s afro-futurist, wildly experimental approach to jazz rap will probably be studied in 20 years as one of the light-year leaps forward that the genre periodically undergoes — it’s way ahead of its time… and probably will be for generations to come.

Tee Grizzley & Skilla Baby — Controversy Detroit rappers Tee Grizzley and Skill Baby team up for 12 straightforward, no-holds-barred block beaters about the usual subjects. Their off-kilter Midwestern flows are the main draw, with the driving, Motor City instrumentals not far behind. Singles/Videos

2Rare — “Toxic Ish” There’s a lot going on here; some SoundCloud-era rap, some Millennial R&B, and a dash of Afrobeats create an intriguing — and catchy — melange of sounds from the burgeoning Philly songwriter. Machine Gun Kelly & Cordae — “Doja Freestyle” Although it’s not a single or a song, per se, it is an interesting clip that finds both rappers doing what they’re best at: spitting tongue-twisting, multisyllabic rhymes and punchlines, proving that MGK’s foray into indie rock didn’t dull his pen at all.