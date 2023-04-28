Lola Brooke Kicks It Old School In Her Rugged ‘Just Relax’ Video

Lola Brooke‘s breakout single, “Don’t Play With It,” is still going strong but that doesn’t mean the pint-sized Brooklyn rapper doesn’t have more heat in the stash. With all of that momentum behind her, it’s the perfect time for her to drop some new music, which arrives today in the form of the “Just Relax” video.

Taking a sample of Black Sheep’s “The Choice Is Yours” and pairing it with some Swizz Beatz-style drums, producer Reefa crafts a throwback beat that provides the perfect platform for Brooke’s rugged rhymes. The video kicks it old-school too, placing the action at a good old-fashioned house party where TKTK.

Lola Brooke’s a hot commodity these days thanks to her outstanding single and brusque, brick-heavy flow. In addition to joining fellow New Yorker A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie on tour, she was included in Timberland’s anniversary campaign (and what’s more New York than that?), joined Lil Kim on stage at the Apollo Theater (well, that’s also pretty New York!), and got to perform at Coachella with Latto, who appears on the “Don’t Play With It” remix.

Lola’s also set to appear at Hot 97’s 2023 Summer Jam, so her star only continues to rise. Keep those eyes up.

Watch Lola Brooke’s “Just Relax” video above.