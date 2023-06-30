The Best New Hip-Hop This Week

Albums/EPs/Mixtapes The Alchemist — Flying High The California producer has quietly become one of the most consistent and prolific names in hip-hop, well over 20 years into his career. Flying High is a short project — five tracks — pairing some of the more iconoclastic names in underground rap today, including Boldy James, Earl Sweatshirt, Jay Worthy, and MIKE.

Curren$y & Harry Fraud — Vices Every time Curren$y and Harry Fraud team up, it’s always a good time. A great thing about their pairing is that they never try to push boundaries; they know what the people want and serve it up the same way every time, like a rap version of In-N-Out burgers. Simple, but it hits the spot, and it’s hard to find a better comparison for the same price. Kota The Friend — Protea For his second full-length project of the year, Kota takes a big step to the left — and then another one back to the right, encouraging us to join him in an exuberant two-step, shaking off those blues for some melodic, jazz-influenced grown folks dancefloor music. I love the fun direction hip-hop has leaned this summer, and if anyone else wants to jump on the trend, I’m all for it.

Le$ — Bigger In Texas Another laid-back lifestyle rap fave with a money sign in his moniker, Le$ has a lot in common with Curren$y (a frequent collaborator). For this outing, though, L-E-Dolla keeps things close to home, with twangy, organ-rich production and a guestlist primarily consisting of fellow Lone Star locals like Bun B, Killa Kyleon, Paul Wall, and Slim Thug. Lil Uzi Vert — Pink Tape After only a handful of setbacks this time, the increasingly consistent Lil Uzi Vert offers up 26 songs of boundary-stretching, genre-twisting new material. While it opens with a relatively straightforward rap anthem, it quickly spins off in any number of dizzying directions, incorporating metal, EDM, video game music, and even wrestling themes. “Uzi, you’re never going to change,” says a voice on the intro. That’s because he’s already so many things at once.

Veeze — Ganger A member of Michigan’s bubbling underground scene, Veeze has generated a lot of excitement among those on the cutting edge of rap fandom with his burbling production and slippery way with words. Get past his allergy to engineering (not a single track is mixed the same as the others) and there are enough gems to justify the buzz. Singles/Videos

42 Dugg — “One Time” Like his fellow incarcerated artist Young Thug, 42 Dugg isn’t letting his enforced staycation deter him from dropping new music. From the opening strings and ringing bells, Dugg sounds as hungry as ever, warning foes to watch out for his shooters and denouncing tattletales. Bobby Sessions — “idGaf” The radical Texas rapper switches up his style, choosing to focus on more personal concerns than the sociopolitical material that defined much of his past material. “idGaf” is more club-friendly than Bobby’s usual fare, but that’s not a bad thing. Sometimes, you have to relate to the audience before you can rile them up.