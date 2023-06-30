The coolest teen in rap is back with another trunk thumper. “Brand New Blues” fits right in with the rest of Luh Tyler‘s oeuvre, featuring swaggering verses and no hook to speak of, laid over a ghostly combination of synth sounds and a thundering kick drum. “I told you I don’t need no pen and pad, I’m comin’ off my top,” he smirks. “These n****s chasin’ hoes before the bag, that sh*t gotta stop.”

Those are the sort of priorities that ensured Luh Tyler a place in XXL‘s 2023 Freshman Class alongside other breakout stars like GloRilla, Lola Brooke, and TiaCorine. While there’s likely more content to come on that front, Tyler himself has stuck to his own grind, dropping the “Weeks” video just a couple of weeks ago and joining Moneybagg Yo on the Larger Than Life Tour later this summer. Tyler’s solo My Vision Tour is wrapping up this week with a show tonight in Orlando, just four hours from his hometown, Tallahassee, and the finale in Tampa tomorrow. Then, he’ll be headed overseas for Rolling Loud festivals in Portugal and Germany before a triumphant homecoming to RL Miami. That’ll be a sight to see.

Listen to Luh Tyler’s “Brand New Blues” above.

Luh Tyler is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.