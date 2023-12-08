The best new hip-hop this week includes albums, videos, and songs from Jack Harlow, Lil Yachty, Nicki Minaj, and more.

It’s that time again; Uproxx’s list of the best hip-hop albums of 2023 is out now. While you can read up on the albums we enjoyed the most this year, that isn’t stopping rap’s finest from putting out new music.

This week, Offset dropped his video for “Blame It On Set“:

Pharrell Williams and Swae Lee teamed up with Rauw Alejandro for their genre-bending single “Airplane Tickets:”

Jack Harlow and Dave told their critics to “Stop Giving Me Advice“:

And Sexyy Red continued her mission of global domination, teaming up with rising Latin star Tokischa on “Daddy“:

Here is the best of hip-hop this week ending TK, 2023.