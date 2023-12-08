The best new hip-hop this week includes albums, videos, and songs from Jack Harlow, Lil Yachty, Nicki Minaj, and more.
It’s that time again; Uproxx’s list of the best hip-hop albums of 2023 is out now. While you can read up on the albums we enjoyed the most this year, that isn’t stopping rap’s finest from putting out new music.
This week, Offset dropped his video for “Blame It On Set“:
Pharrell Williams and Swae Lee teamed up with Rauw Alejandro for their genre-bending single “Airplane Tickets:”
Jack Harlow and Dave told their critics to “Stop Giving Me Advice“:
And Sexyy Red continued her mission of global domination, teaming up with rising Latin star Tokischa on “Daddy“:
Here is the best of hip-hop this week ending TK, 2023.
Albums/EPs/Mixtapes
Kalan.Frfr — Not Hard 2 Understand
The Compton croon-rapper pulls together six versatile tracks to show off all facets of his craft with some help from Quavo and Tay B. The sparse, mellow West Coast production makes this EP a smooth listen from beginning to end.
Nicki Minaj — Pink Friday 2
The long-awaited follow-up to Queen and sequel to Nicki’s debut album finds Nicki firmly back in her super-rapper bag and collaborating with unexpected guests like J. Cole, Lil Uzi Vert, and Skillibeng. Of course, Young Money cohorts Drake and Lil Wayne appear.
Rowdy Rebel — Back Outside
Rowdy Rebel’s bounce back continues with 10 thumping, aggressive street bangers. Fivio Foreign, Icewear Vezzo, and Skilla Baby all show up to give him a hand, but he’s good enough to go it alone.
Singles/Videos
Benny The Butcher — “One Foot In” Feat. Stove God Cooks
When you see Benny and Cooks on a track, you expect nothing less than a brick-hard bar-fest. “One Foot In” meets that expectation, offering a straightforward but effective two-man game that scores where it needs to.
FendiDa Rappa — “In The Trunk” Feat. GloRilla
Listen, I know I’m a LITTLE late on this one. But are we really about to complain about new FendiDa Rappa — especially a collaboration with GloRilla? The two gruff-voiced rappers are a natural fit, and the blunt lyrics are quotable for days.
Southside — “Gimme Da Lite” Feat. Lil Yachty
Lil Boat’s been on a rap roll for the last few months, dropping absolute bangers alongside Drake and J. Cole. This time, he goes for dolo, employing a more SoundCloud-y flow than he’s most recently used, taking full advantage of a signature Southside backdrop.
