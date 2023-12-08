Tokischa Is Sexyy Red’s Sugar ‘Daddy’ In Their Hilarious New Video

Pardon me while I compose myself; I have real tears streaming down my face after watching Tokischa‘s hilarious new video for “Daddy” with Sexyy Red. In the video, Tokischa plays the titular sugar daddy character, complete with a padded bodysuit, fake facial hair, and gold teeth, and treats Sexyy to a shopping spree and fine dining. Red, meanwhile, appears less than engaged — although she is perfetly willing to accept the expensive gifts.

She also meets the real Tokischa sans makeup in the bathroom where they bond over the travails of tricking before heading off to a ball party where Sexyy spits her verse for the appreciation of the gworls. If you didn’t think you’d ever see queens voguing to a Sexyy Red verse, you’ll find that you were wrong, but you won’t be disappointed. Tokischa and Sexyy might have been an unexpected combination, but they’re a match made in heaven.

Tokischa has been slowly but surely establishing a foothold on popular culture stateside thanks to her strategic collabs over the past year or so, which have included Madonna (“Hung Up“), Coi Leray (“Players“), and Kali Uchis (opening for the Red Moon In Venus Tour). Meanwhile, Sexyy Red has easily been one of rap’s biggest it-girls of the year with an appearance on Drake’s new album, a team-up with Latto and Young Nudy, and her breakout project, Hood Hottest Princess.

Watch the “Daddy” video above.