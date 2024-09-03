All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best new music this week. This week saw Big Sean, Becky G, and Halle drop new music. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below. For more music recommendations, check out our Listen To This section, as well as our Indie Mixtape and Pop Life newsletters.

Big Sean — “Who You Are (Superstar)” After a slight delay, Big Sean’s Better Me Than You is finally out. He also delivered a fun video for album highlight “Who You Are (Superstar),” which features Mark Philips, Dylan Patel, Jazz Cartier, Aminé, and Taye Diggs. Becky G — “Como Diablos” Mexican-American favorite Becky G just announced a new album, Encuentros, and shared a taste of the project: “Como Diablos,” a pleading but strength-filled number.

Halle — “Because I Love You” Halle followed this year’s “In Your Hands” with her second new song of 2024, “Because I Love You.” As for the video, Uproxx’s Aaron Williams notes, “Even if you think you know where the plot of this twisty thriller of a clip is going, you wouldn’t be able to guess the surreal snarl in the road ahead.” Tommy Richman — “Thought You Were The One” “Million Dollar Baby” is still one of the biggest songs in the country, but he’s got more in the chamber. On last week’s “Thought You Were The One,” Richman is similarly catchy, but with a smoother and slower sound this time around.

Chance The Rapper — “3333” Chance fans are waiting for him do Star Line, his new album (or whatever it is). In the meantime, he unveiled “3333” last week, a reflective tune that references the amount of tickets he sold for one specific show that resulted in a near-empty venue. ASAP Rocky — “Tailor Swif” There’s new Taylor Swift this week! …Oh, sorry, I misread: ASAP Rocky has a new song called “Tailor Swif.” He went ahead and dropped this one after it leaked online, and no, it’s not actually a Swift tribute/diss.

Victoria Monét — “SOS (Sex On Sight)” Feat. Usher Usher has had a massive 2024 so far and he kept it going last week by linking up with Victoria Monét. The result is “SOS (Sex On Sight),” an appropriately sultry and seductive tune. Cordae — “Summer Drop” Feat. Anderson .Paak Summer’s on its way out, but we won’t turn our nose up at Cordae and Anderson .Paak’s delightful new collaboration, “Summer Drop.” Credit where it’s due for J. Cole, too, as he produced the track.