All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

This week saw Justin Bieber drop another surprise album and Tame Impala announce his first one in a few years. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below.

Justin Bieber — “Speed Demon” Bieber has been full of surprises lately. He released his album Swag with a day’s notice, and then he did the same thing with a follow-up project, Swag II. Bieber drew a contrast between the sibling projects by giving the newer one a much less gloomy album cover. Tame Impala — “Loser” It’s all happening for Kevin Parker right now. He announced a new Tame Impala album (Deadbeat), he’s taking it one tour later this year, and he shared “Loser” and its Joe Keery-starring video.

Don Toliver — “Tiramisu” Toliver has been busy this year, dropping videos for “No Pole,” “Lose My Mind,” and “No Comments.” Then, last week, he came through with a vibey new song, “Tiramasu.” Latto and Ice Spice — “Gyatt” The two rappers had some beef stemming back to 2023, but that’s all in the past. Now, the two are collaborators, teaming up to rap about curves and such on “Gyatt.”

PartyNextDoor and Drake — “Somebody Loves Me Pt. 2” Feat. Cash Cobain Drake and PBD delivered 19 videos for “Somebody Loves Me” last month (all fan-made, but still). They continued boosting the track last week with a new version, this time adding Cash Cobain to the mix. Shaboozey and Stephen Wilson Jr. — “Took A Walk” Yet another Stephen King story is getting a film adaptation, the latest being The Long Walk. Shaboozey partnered with Stephen Wilson Jr. for the theme song, the anthemic “Took A Walk.”

aespa — “Rich Man” The end of summer is near with the autumnal equinox later this month. Before that happens, though, aespa delivered one more tune for the season with the thumping “Rich Man.” Big Thief — “Double Infinity” Uproxx critic Steven Hyden writes of the new Big Thief album, “Big Thief sound questing and expansive, purposely blurring instruments together to create gauzy soundscapes.” He adds, “In terms of sounding nothing like their previous albums, it is undoubtedly a progression.”