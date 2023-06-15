Charlie Puth owes three of his four Grammy nominations to “See You Again,” his ubiquitous 2015 ballad with Wiz Khalifa from the Furious 7 soundtrack.

The Fast And Furious franchise couldn’t end without another contribution from Puth.

On Thursday, June 15, Puth teamed with BTS’ Jimin, JVKE, and Muni Long for “Angel Pt. 2” for the Fast X soundtrack. Yet again, it’s a ballad meant to tug at the heartstrings, building on the original “Angel Pt. 1” from BTS’ Jimin, JVKE, Kodak Black, NLE Choppa, and Muni Long, which came out with the film in May.

The chorus paints a visceral picture: “Angel, don’t fly so close to me / I’ll pull you down eventually / You don’t wanna lose those wings / People like me break beautiful things.”

“I owe so much to this franchise and have always been so proud to be a part of the Fast Family,” Puth said in a statement. “I’m thrilled to come back and collaborate with all of these fantastic artists on ‘Angel Pt. 2.'”

On Wednesday, June 14, Puth took to TikTok (his favorite hobby) to tease the single.

https://www.tiktok.com/@charlieputh/video/7244686661840276779

Other releases from the Fast X soundtrack thus far have included “Gasolina (Safari Riot Remix) featuring Myke Towers within an April trailer of the film and “Won’t Back Down” by Bailey Zimmerman, Dermot Kennedy, and YoungBoy Never Broke Again.

Listen to “Angel Pt. 2” above.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.