All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

This week saw Post Malone's first country album and Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars meld their generation-defining voices. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below.

Post Malone — “California Sober” Feat. Chris Stapleton Post Malone just reached a major milestone in his young country music career with his first album in the genre, F-1 Trillion, which includes collaborations like the catchy Chris Stapleton link-up “California Sober.” Mere hours after the album was unveiled, though, Malone went ahead and essentially dropped another new album. Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars — “Die With A Smile” The rumors were true: Gaga and Mars have a new collaboration, “Die With A Smile,” out now. Two of the most respected vocalists and entertainers working today have met up at last, and the two smartly highlight their otherworldly vocal chops on the romantic ballad.

Lisa — “New Woman” Feat. Rosalía Blackpink is coming back at some point, but in the meantime, members like Lisa are focusing on their solo careers. Just last week, for example, she and Rosalía collaborated on “New Woman,” a Max Martin- and ILYA-produced banger. Jean Dawson — “Die For Me” Feat. Lil Yachty Dawson and Yachty hit the road together last year for the Field Trip Global Tour, and they didn’t stop there. Yachty just featured on Dawson’s emotional new cut “Die For Me.”

Big Sean — “Together Forever” We don’t know exactly why Big Sean and The Alchemist’s delayed upcoming album Better Me Than You is dropping, but they at least gave fans “Together Forever” to hold them over. The smooth tune is yet another example of how well the two pair together. Tinashe — “No Broke Boys” Tinashe is having herself a killer summer thanks to the success of “Nasty,” and now she’s continuing her prosperous run with a new album, Quantum Baby. It’s a quick project at barely over 20 minutes, but it’s full of catchy moments, like the standard-setting “No Broke Boys.”

Halsey — “Lonely Is The Muse” Working with Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross on her album 2021 album If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power was clearly a huge moment for Halsey. She’s clearly not ready to leave that project’s rock edge completely behind, either, as she showed on last week’s “Lonely Is The Muse.” Charly Bliss — “Back There Now” Charly Bliss recently told Uproxx of their new album , “We’ve always loved both very sleek pop and really crunchy guitar music, and I think the bands that have been our touchstones for the longest have also kind of done that as well, like played between those worlds.”