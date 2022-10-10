All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best new music this week. This week saw Quavo and Takeoff add a new wrinkle to the ongoing Migos drama and Alvvays dropping what may go down as one of the year’s best indie albums. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below. For more music recommendations, check out our Listen To This section, as well as our Indie Mixtape and Pop Life newsletters. Also find our Uproxx HQ Spotify playlist, which is updated weekly with the best new music, at the end of this post.

Quavo and Takeoff — “Messy” It sure looks like Migos is continuing as a sans-Offset two-man group: Last week, they dropped Only Built For Infinity Links, their first album as a duo (which is credited to themselves, not Migos). A particularly eyebrow-raising track from the LP is “Messy,” on which Quavo appears to address rumors of an affair between Offset and Saweetie: “B*tch f*cked my dog behind my back but I ain’t stressing / You wanted the gang you should’ve just said that, we would’ve blessed you.” Alvvays — “Velveteen” Alvvays have a hit on their hands with the just-released new album Blue Rev (it’s the most well-received album in their discography, per Metacritic). In his review, Uproxx’s Steven Hyden calls “Velveteen” “one of the album’s best songs” and notes, “Alvvays even take on the arena synth-rock sheen of another past collaborator of [producer Shawn] Everett’s, The Killers, with unprecedented swagger. “

Carly Rae Jepsen — “The Loneliest Time” Feat. Rufus Wainwright Carly Rae Jepsen has been making top-tier pop for well over a decade now, and more of it is set to arrive soon with her upcoming album, The Loneliest Time. The title track is, ironically, the only song on the album with a credited feature: fellow Canadian favorite Rufus Wainwright. The song dropped last week and it’s an upbeat duet with a fun arrangement and energy. Jazmine Sullivan — “Stand Up” Till, a new biopic about civil rights leader Mamie Till-Mobley, is in theaters now and Jazmine Sullivan played a part in bringing the movie to life. Her contribution comes via soundtrack cut “Stand Up,” a soulful and moving track that mirrors the movie’s theme of perseverance in the face of adversity.

Willow — “Ur A Stranger” We’re fresh off a Willow weekend: Shortly after releasing her new album Coping Mechanism, she was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live. One of the songs she played was the single she dropped to accompany the album’s release: “Ur A Stranger,” an intense track carried by metallic guitar riffs and Willow’s impassioned vocals. Charlie Puth — “Loser” In the lead-up to Charlie, Charlie Puth has made it a point to express as clearly as possible how vulnerable his new album is. Indeed, a number of individual tracks make that case, like “Loser,” which Uproxx’s Megan Armstrong describes in her Charlie review as being “soaked in self-loathing and blame for someone leaving.”

Fred Again.. — “Kammy (Like I Do)” UK producer Fred Again… has been on a roll as of late, with Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9, 2022), his third album since early 2021, dropping at the end of the month. He previewed it last week with “Kammy (Like I Do),” a dance-ready number he says is “about diving further and further down into something that alienates you from everyone around you.” Kali — “Bout U” This summer, Kali was included in XXL’s Freshman Class Of 2022 and for good reason. She continued to live up to the hype last week with “Bout U,” and Uproxx’s Danielle Chelosky notes “the track has a booming bass on top of which Kali repeats the title with an addictively infectious melody in her signature whisper-rap voice for which listeners love her.”