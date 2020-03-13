All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

Hip-hop is moving as fast as ever. Luckily, we’re doing the work to put the best music in one place for you. This week has been hectic for many reasons, but there’s still good music to enjoy. There were videos from Megan Thee Stallion, Eminem, as well as Lil Yachty, Drake and DaBaby. Here’s the best of the rest:

Jadakiss — “Huntin Season” Feat. Pusha T Weeks after a postponement in observance of Pop Smoke’s tragic death, Jadakiss and Pusha T’s “Huntin Season” is here. They paired the track from Kiss’ Ignatius album with an ominous video that ideally fits the spooky keys and threats like, “I got a couple rapper’s heads on the wall of my crib.” Fivio Foreign — “Big Drip (Remix)” Feat. Quavo & Lil Baby Rising Brooklyn drill rapper Fivio Foreign has been promising a song with Drake for over a month, but that’s not the big collaboration he dropped this week. He got with Quavo and Lil Baby for a remix to his breakout “Big Drip” single, adding southern flavor to an energetic regional hit.

Wiz Khalifa — “Bammer” Wiz Khalifa breathed new life into RBL Posse’s “Don’t Give Me No Bammer” on “Bammer,” where he makes it clear that “we don’t smoke that shit, it’s TGOD” over a Mustard-produced remake of the RBL’s Marvin Gaye flip. Rich The Kid — BOSSMAN Rich The Kid’s BOSSMAN is here. Buoyed by tracks like “Money Talk” and “Red,” the hefty 19-track offering is another star-studded offering from the Atlanta-based rapper.

Mozzy — “Tunnel Vision” On “Tunnel Vision,” Mozzy goes in for two minutes of pain and reflection over a foggy vocal sample. He rhymes about lost loved ones, his native “Macramento” and lets his enemies know, “even if you n****s crossed me I don’t love you less / You did what I expected I have no regrets.” Jack Harlow — Sweet Action Louisville, Kentucky’s Jack Harlow has been building a steady following with slick, melodic lyricism, and memorable one-liners. Today, he released his latest project, Sweet Action. At seven tracks, the project is a lean, potent venture to Harlow’s world, as evidenced by tracks like “Whats Poppin” and “Hey Big Head,” where he rattles off an impressive double-time flow.

Machine Gun Kelly — “Bullets With Names” Feat. Young Thug, RJMrLa & Lil Duke Machine Gun Kelly is back to spittin’ on “Bullets With Names,” a trap burner where he trades bars with Young Thug over a smooth synth melody. Joyner Lucas — “Lotto” The wait for Joyner Lucas’ ADHD has been long and arduous, but it hasn’t been without output. The polarizing rhymer has been steadily releasing singles from the project. The latest offering is “Lotto,” where he rattles off the benefits of his newfound rap fame.

Nick Grant — “94 Deion” Nick Grant celebrates one of the world’s greatest athletes on “94 Deion,” where he gets busy over crisp drums and cleverly lets rap foes know, “you’ll never see me like Presidents in the projects.” Kemba — “None Of This Matters” The Bronx’s Kemba is back with more perspective on “none of this matters,” a single where the Bronx rhymer is jumping on the drill wave with sharp observations like, “even in a world of numbers and data, some of this sh*t don’t add up.”

Jazz Cartier — “Itchin’ For A Lick” On “Itchin For A Lick,” Jazz Cartier shows off his myriad flows during his ode to success, while warning his peers “don’t get hooked on percs” and promising “this time i’mma f*ck it up, set the bar, run it up” over thumping 808-based production. Father — “Evisu Fiend“ Atlanta rapper Father is an “Evisu Fiend” on his latest record, which he released last weekend because he was “bored,’ according to his official Twitter.

Fredo Bang — “Waitin 4” Earlier this week, Fredo Bang released “Waitin 4,” a menacing single from his upcoming Most Hated project. He also dropped a video for the song which featured him and his team posted in his native Baton Rouge. 42 Dugg — “Palm Angels In The Sky” It’s been a rough week for 42 Dugg. On, he was arrested for gun possession. Just a day before, he dropped “Palm Angels In The Sky,” a loosie single that affirms the Yo Gotti signee’s place as a rising Detroit rhymer.