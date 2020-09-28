All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear

Sometimes the best new R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm and blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to what they really love in its true form, we’ll be offering a digest of the best new R&B music that fans of the genre should hear. This week, Dreamville’s Ari Lennox debuted her new song “Chocolate Pomegranate” in the form of a live performance, Bryson Tiller offered a visual for throwback Trapsoul track “Right My Wrongs,” and Pink Sweats dropped the music video for “At My Worst.” Check out the rest of the best new R&B below.

Ari Lennox — “Chocolate Pomegranate” As Ari Lennox readies for the follow-up to her 2019 debut Shea Butter Baby, the DMV talent is sharing some new music and this week she premiered her new song “Chocolate Pomegranate” on Genius’ Open Mic. The song isn’t available for streaming just yet, though. Fans will get access to the song on September 30. Bryson Tiller — “Right My Wrongs” Bryson Tiller is back in full form as he continues to share a string of solid single releases and this week he unleashed the music video for his track “Right My Wrongs” off his 2015 debut album Trapsoul. The Louisville crooner recently dropped four new tracks for a deluxe re-release of Trapsoul, including a collaboration with The Weeknd.

Pink Sweats — “At My Worst” Pink Sweats put a vibrant visual to The Prelude track “At My Worst” set in a pink dry cleaner with the object of his affection. The Philly native is still hard at work on his debut Pink Planet which is set to be released soon. Luh Kel — “All In You” Rising R&B singer Luh Kel‘s debut album L.O.V.E. is set to drop on October 23. Ahead of its release, Luh Kel shares a song off the project titled “All In You” along with a music video that sees him searching for love. “I wanted to bring my own charm and swag to a concept like The Bachelor,” Luh Kel said in a statement. “’All In You’ expresses those feelings of liking someone so much, even if both of you have reservations about making the next step to be with each other.”

Daniel Church — “Too Much” After penning songs for the likes Kid Ink and Trevor Jackson, singer-songwriter Daniel Church comes through with his first solo release of the year, “Too Much,” produced by Bizness Boi. Saint Bodhi — “Blessed” Saint Bodhi‘s debut album Mad World is on the way and if her latest flow of track drops is any indication about how potent the project will be, the alt-R&B leader just dropped a visual for her song “Blessed” as a reminder of its potential.