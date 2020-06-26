All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear

Sometimes the best new R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm and blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to what they really love in its true form, we’ll be offering a digest of the best new R&B jams that fans of the genre should hear every Friday. This week, 6lack unleashed 6 Pc Hot for his birthday, August Alsina made his return with The Product III: State Of Emergency and JoJo dropped off the music video for her Good To Know track “Small Things,” among many other great releases. Check out the rest of the best new R&B songs below.

6lack — 6pc Hot EP 6lack celebrated his birthday this week with the release of his EP 6 Pc Hot, the follow-up to 2018’s East Atlanta Love Letter. The six-track project is an ode to his Atlanta roots with songs like “ATL Freestyle” and his own brand of hot sauce called 600 Degrees (which has been delivered to fans homes at their request via a robot.) 6 Pc Hot and 6lack’s 600 Degrees hot sauce should be enough to hold fans over until his next full-length album, whenever that will be. August Alsina — The Product III: State Of Emergency It’s been a minute since August Alsina released a full-length album following 2015’s This Thing Called Life, as he dealt with some personal health and label issues. Now, he’s back in a major way with his third studio album The Product III: State of Emergency. The project features 27 solid tracks, making this a return worth waiting for.

JoJo — “Small Things” JoJo shared her music video for her song “Small Things” this week. The video features dancers in all-white as JoJo sits in a white chair, singing her heart out. The song lives on her recently released album Good To Know, which made No. 18 on Uproxx’s Best Pop Albums of 2020 So Far. Jayla Darden — “Demonstration” 21-year-old Detroit native Jayla Darden is the music industry’s latest multi-threat and her latest release “Demonstration” is a continued example of what’s to come from the R&B darling. The talented musician not only sings but she writes, produces and engineers most of her music as well. She recently made an appearance on HER’s instagram live series, Girls with Guitars and did a live performance of her single “Onto Something” and a cover of Aaliyah’s “I Don’t Wanna” while playing the guitar.

Pink Sweats — “Not Alright” On his latest single “Not Alright,” Pink Sweats delivers major alt-R&B and pop vibes in the name of social justice. “‘Not Alright’ is a song I wrote about the wide range of feelings you experience being Black in America,” Sweat$ captioned on an Instagram post. “I was planning on putting this record out with the rest of the album, but I need you all to hear this one now.” “Not Alright” serves as Pink $weat’s latest release from his forthcoming project Pink Planet, which is slated to drop on July 17. Savannah Cristina — “F’d Up” Feat. Flo Milli Savannah Cristina and buzzing rapper Flo Milli tapped in with each other for the R&B singer’s latest release, “F’d Up.” It’s an honest track about what not to put up with in a relationship. “I don’t catch feelings, I catch flights,” Savannah croons on the track. On Saturday (June 27th), the “Comfortable” singer is set to make an appearance at the 13th annual Roots Picnic Virtual Experience’s pre-event.

11:11 — “Call Me Daddy As rising R&B singer 11:11 readies for the release of his debut album, the burgeoning artist dropped his steamy new single “Call Me Daddy” today. The Toronto singer’s previously released track “Me, Chanel & Jameson” was also featured on an episode of the Joe Budden Podcast. 11:11 is certainly one to watch. Saint Bodhi — “Cabin Fever” Los Angeles native Saint Bodhi explores her feelings about a “sh*tty,” toxic love on her new single “Cabin Fever.” It’s an alternative R&B dream with clean, rounded acoustics, moments of syrupy slowed-down production, and melodic distortion.