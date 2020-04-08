Ari Lennox Gets Pampered In Her Sexy ‘Bussit’ Video

Dreamville singer Ari Lennox continues to roll out videos from her soulful solo cuts from Revenge Of The Dreamers III, getting pampered with her friends in the sensual video for “Bussit.” Tajana B. Williams directs the colorful video, which depicts a girls’ day at the spa, with Ari’s crew wearing eye-popping, fuzzy furs in complementary bright shades of pink and purple. As Ari sings the lustful lyrics, she and friends show off an array of flirty dance moves, from slow-moving body rolls to full-on twerking.

While “Bussit” was Ari’s standout from the “director’s cut” deluxe edition of Revenge Of The Dreamers III, the singer also recently followed up her own debut album, Shea Butter Baby, with a remix EP of its own featuring Durand Bernarr, Smino, and Doja Cat on remakes of three of the original album’s highlight tracks. Lennox also recently appeared on Inglewood rapper D Smoke’s album, Black Habits and on K Camp’s tongue-in-cheek “Black Men Don’t Cheat” single with 6lack and Tink.

The director’s cut of Revenge also partnered Ari with Buddy, Smino, Mez, and Guapdad 4000 on “Passcode” as well as “Revenge” with Lute, Omen, Earthgang, Childish Major, and Reason. It’s out now on Dreamville/Interscope. Get it here.

Watch the video for “Bussit” above.