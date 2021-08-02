Sometimes the best new R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm-and-blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to what they really love in its true form, we’ll be offering a digest of the best new R&B songs that fans of the genre should hear every Friday. This week, Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak finally returned as Silk Sonic for their funky new single, “Skate.” Now, the hope is the wait for their next release won’t be as long. Elsewhere, Prince’s estate shared his latest posthumous album with Welcome 2 America and Ant Clemons continues to be excellent with “Appreciation,” his new collaboration with 2 Chainz and Ty Dolla Sign. Silk Sonic — “Skate” When Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak announced their Silk Sonic duo earlier this year, the assumption was that the music that came from it would be amazing. This was confirmed when they released their first single “Leave The Door Open” shortly after the announcement. Just in case you aren’t sold on what Silk Sonic has to offer, the duo is back in action with their second single “Skate.” The infectiously good track comes with an equally infectious video laced with roller skates, congas, and groovy dancing.

Prince — Welcome 2 America The music world just received the first body of unreleased records from Prince since his death in 2016. Welcome 2 America arrives with 11 tracks that previously only played during live performances or on one-off radio shows. Altogether, the album — which was recorded in 2010 prior to the singer’s Welcome 2 America tour — touches on the late singer’s fears, hopes, and vision for society’s future, which he believed would have political tensions, disinformation, and fights for social justice. Ant Clemons — “Appreciation” Feat. 2 Chainz and Ty Dolla Sign Last year, Ant Clemons emerged with his debut project Happy 2 Be Here, a full-length release that would go on to give him his first Grammy nomination. While he did not win in the Best R&B Album category at the 2021 Grammys, the recognition was still huge for such an early stage in the singer’s career. A year later and the New Jersey singer is seemingly preparing fans for another project as he returns with his second single of the year, “Appreciation” with 2 Chainz and Ty Dolla Sign. The moody banger finds the three acts showing gratitude to the special companions in their lives.

Nao — “And Then Life Was Beautiful” This fall marks three years since East London singer Nao delivered her fan-favorite sophomore album Saturn. The project stood out as one of that year’s best R&B release and since then, fans have patiently waited to receive a follow-up. Nao recently revealed her third album And Then Life Was Beautiful will arrive on September 24, and ahead of its release, she shared the album’s graceful title track and elegant live performance to match. Tink — Heat Of The Moment Tink was once primed to become one of the industry’s biggest acts, but struggles with her label and what would’ve been her debut album plagued her career and held her back from the spotlight moment she deserved. Nowadays, the Chicago native traverses the music world as an independent act where she can freely show her talents on projects like her most recent release, Heat Of The Moment. The full-length effort presents 14 songs with contributions from Yung Bleu, Davido, and Kodak Black.

Jacquees — “Not Jus Anybody” Feat. Future Nowadays, the “King Of R&B” crown Jacquees once claimed may not be in his possession anymore, but the singer is looking to make a strong run to get it back. With a new album on the way, Jacquees calls on Future for their new single, “Not Jus Anybody.” On it, the the duo reminds their companions to value their love and actions as much as possible as what they bring to the table is far better than what any other man could do. Yebba — “Louie Bag” Feat. Smino After shining with Lucky Daye earlier this year on “How Much Can A Heart Take,” Yebba takes the driver’s seat for her latest single, “Louie Bag” with Smino. Led by her soothing vocals and detailing her recent successes and distaste for friends who are “talking sh*t for no reason,” Yebba delivers a track that stands strong on its own but gets a boost with the addition of Smino’s slick verse.

Duckwrth & Phabo — “4K” Just a year after dropping his funky SuperGood album, Duckwrth is getting ready to grace the world with another project. Weeks after sharing “Make U Go,” the singer returns with “4K” alongside Soulection singer Phabo. The gritty banger is all about capturing life’s best moments on camera in order to cherish them at a later date and never forget them. Ye Ali — “Dangerous” Known for his own songs that err on the sultry side of things as much as the records he’s penned for several artists, Ye Ali returns with his latest drop, “Dangerous.” The passionate record presents a man whose jaw always drops at the sight of his current lover. The singer labels her “dangerous,” a description that only draws him more towards her.