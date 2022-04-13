Sometimes the best new R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm-and-blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to what they really love in its true form, we’ll be offering a digest of the best new R&B songs that fans of the genre should hear every Friday. Once again, the ladies are at the forefront of this week’s best and new R&B releases. Syd leads the way with her new album Broken Hearts Club. It presents 13 songs and features Kehlani, Smino, and Lucky Daye. Elsewhere, Chloe returns with her second solo single thanks to “Treat Me” and Keep Cool Records signee Marzz extends her 2021 project with a deluxe reissue of Love Letterz.

. Syd — Broken Hearts Club Five years after she released her debut solo album Fin and nearly three years after she dropped Hive Mind with the rest of The Internet, Syd is back with new music in the form of her new album, Broken Hearts Club. On it, you’ll indulge in 13 tender tracks with guest appearances from Kehlani, Smino, and Lucky Daye.

Chloe — “Treat Me” After getting her solo career off to a strong start with “Have Mercy,” Chloe is ready to take the next step in her career. She returns with “Treat Me,” a bouncy single that sees her requesting a lot more than the bare minimum from her lover. It also arrives with a provocative video that captures Chloe showing off her eye-popping dance skills. Marzz — Love Letterz (Deluxe) After signing to Keep Cool Records at the end of 2020, Lousiville singer Marzz arrived with her colorful debut project Love Letterz. Nearly a year since its release, Marzz returns with a deluxe reissue of Love Letterz that adds seven additional songs including the previously released “KMS,” “FYM,” and “Rain Freestyle.”

Mack Keane & Esta. — Intersections At long last, Soulection artists Mack Keane and Esta. have released their debut project Intersections. Prior to its arrival, the duo released “Open Up” and “O.M.L.,” both of which can be found on the six-song project. The brief effort also arrives with contributions from Destin Conrad and Joyce Wrice. Destin Conrad & Kiana Lede — “Unpredictable” In addition to contributing to Mack Keane & Esta.’s project, Destin Conrad also dropped a single of his own. “Unpredictable” touches down with an excellent contribution from Kiana Lede as both singers take a moment to discuss the varying complications in romance.

Hennessy — “All For Nothing” Providence, RI singer Hennessy is gearing up to release her debut project later this year. She kicks off the rollout for it with her new single “All For Nothing.” Hennessy uses the lovelorn release to question if a past relationship was worth the time and energy she wasted. Backed by production from Pluto Brazy and Cam Bells, it’s a promising sign of what’s to come from Hennessy in the future. Davion Farris — “Bad Guy” After concluding his 2021 year with “Sometimes,” West Coast singer Davion Farris, who’s also the brother of SiR and D Smoke, returns with his new song “Bad Guy.” It’s a tender track that Farris uses to vent his frustrations with his partner. Pain, regret, and anger are all present in the song, making it as enjoyable as it is relatable.

Brandon Banks — “Tryin'” Back in 2020, Inglewood singer Brandon Banks released his second EP Static. It was quite the strong release that year, but after its arrival, Banks laid low for the better part of two years. Now he’s back with “Tryin’,” where he confesses to life’s difficulties while motivating himself and others around him to keep pushing and preserving. Jawan.mp3 — “Get Back” Whether Jawan.mp3 is a new name to you or one that you’re just getting familiar with, it’s time you take a moment or two to fully dive into his discography. Your first stop could be his new single “Get Back,” a heartfelt number that explores how to love and trust another person after taking some time away from relationships. After that, make sure to check out his 2021 EP The Abstract.

Siergio — “Complicated” At the end of the month, Los Angeles singer Siergio will drop his latest body of work Before It’s Too Late. At the moment, it’s billed as a 13-song release with contributions from Hundo and Jori. After releasing “Take You Out” at the top of the year, Siergo follows it up with “Complicated,” a rhythmic tune that carries some ’90s influence as Siergio unloads his feelings about a woman despite their relationship being a thing of the past. NO1-NOAH — “Bonjour” Feat. Summer Walker Since signing to Summer Walker’s Ghetto Earth Records imprint in late 2020, NO1-NOAH and Summer have collaborated a couple of times. Their songs together, “White Tee” and “SWV,” appeared on Summer’s Life On Earth EP. Now, NO1-NOAH takes the lead on their latest song together as they unite for “Bonjour.” The track is the lead single from NO1-NOAH’s upcoming project You Should Come Over which arrives on April 22.