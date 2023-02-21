Bryan-Michael Cox has a laundry list of accomplishments to his name, but the Grammy Award-winning producer and songwriter is far from done with his music career. Today, the hip-hop and R&B label Love Renaissance (LVRN) announced that Cox was appointed as the label’s Senior Vice President, A&R, and Executive Producer. The news comes after Cox collaborated with DVSN, who is signed to LVRN under a management deal, on their recent album Working on My Karma. Cox contributed to five of the album’s 12 songs.

In his role, Cox will focus on breaking new talent as well as furthering the label’s strong roster of artists that include Summer Walker, 6lack, and more. “A&R has become a lost art in this new generation of music because of the gap in relationship between A&R, the artist and the label,” LVRN co-founder Justice Baiden said in a press release. “Bryan-Michael Cox is a respected and accomplished producer and executive, and he’s the perfect addition to our team to help continue in bridging that gap. Bryan not only speaks the same language as the artist, but he also shares the same values as LVRN.” He later added, “When I think of someone who handles music with care, I think of Bryan and we’re excited to welcome him home to Atlanta and LVRN.”

Cox also shared his excitement about his new role in the press release. “The time is right for this union because what LVRN has been able to do culturally is incredible,” he said. “The commitment to the full picture of artist development is something that this business has been missing. From the single selections to album track listing to the rollouts, each artist has been launched uniquely with care.” He continued, “I have a great track record of being able to bond with artists, get the best out of them, and, of course, being able to create or identify hit records. This is a perfect fit.”

Cox’s addition to the LVRN team comes after the label was valued at over $100 million after Matt Pincus invested $25 million in the group. Pincus is the co-founder and CEO of MUSIC, a holding company he co-founded.