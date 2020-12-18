All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear

Sometimes the best new R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm and blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to what they really love in its true form, we’ll be offering a digest of the best new R&B jams that fans of the genre should hear every Friday.

Dvsn — “Blessings” Dvsn had one of the best R&B albums to come out in 2020 with A Muse In Her Feelings. Before the year comes to close singer Daniel Daly and producer Nineteen85 have announced a deluxe version of the album titled Amusing Her Feelings and one of the tracks is the gospel-infused track “Blesings.” Layton Green — “Chosen One” Following Layton Greene‘s 2019 Tell Ya Story debut, the Quality Control Music singer-songwriter dropped off her latest single “Chosen One.” It’s a sensual track that shows off her range and why she’s the one R&B singer to watch out for.

Ye Ali — Private Suite 3 Ye Ali‘s Private Suite 3 is here, brimming with 16 slow jams. The project features guest appearances from rising singer Dcmbr to Atlanta’s own Lyfe Harris on “Signs.” Private Suite 3 is everything you’d expect from a traditional R&B project made in 2020. Elhae — “Fun Fact” feat. Rick Ross Elhae‘s latest single “Fun Fact” is a smooth number featuring an appropriate guest verse from Rick Ross. As his Motown debut, Elhae sings facts over a D’Mile-produced track filled with high-hats, snares and bass, giving off an amorous and sunny vibe.

Joyce Wrice — “So So Sick” “So So Sick” is rising singer Joyce Wrice latest release, this week. The song is set to live on her forthcoming debut in 2021. Earlier this year, Wrice was featured on Westside Gunn’s album Pray For Paris and has been keeping up the momentum with a string of releases. Saneit — Home For The Holidays It’s the holidays and Saneit is spreading some holiday cheer with her EP Home For The Holidays. It’s a sweet 4-pack of songs that need to be every R&B lovers’ festive playlist. “Creating this Christmas project was healing,” the Chicago native said in a statement. “For me, just like many others the holidays are special reminders about love, but when you’re broken-hearted it’s hard to reflect that…When I think of Christmas I think of joy, happiness and love. This year it seems like people lost so much around the world so I wanted to sprinkle the little bit of light and love that I have with hopes that it would bring joy to others.”