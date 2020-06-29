Rising R&B star Summer Walker, who previously admitted to suffering from anxiety on tour, may be one of the biggest beneficiaries of the recent shift to live performances mostly taking place via streaming from home. However, before Summer stops making music — as she promised to do by the end of 2020 — she dropped into the 2020 BET Awards to deliver a smooth, sensual performance of her song “Come Thru” with Usher via a cozy stage set up with a couch, some accent plants and a guitar player and keyboard player, who backed her up throughout the soulful rendition.

For Usher’s verse, he appeared on his own stage — situated at a quarantine-friendly social distance from Summer’s — to sing from his own couch. However, once their vocals began to blend, Usher really “came thru” to Summer’s stage, perching on the opposite end of her couch — again, just far enough away to stick to safety guidelines — to finish the song with some pretty ad-libs.

Summer recently promised a new EP is coming soon, but that hasn’t stopped her from speaking out on current events, which she says has irked her label into calling her posts too sensitive.

Watch Summer Walker’s 2020 BET Awards performance above.