All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear

Sometimes the best new R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm and blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to what they really love in its true form, we’ll be offering a digest of the best new R&B jams that fans of the genre should hear every Friday. First up, The Weeknd‘s remix to “Blinding Lights” with Rosalia. Chris Brown also drops off the music video for “City Girls” featuring Young Thug and Dee Gatti offers a visual for her buzzing track “Caught Up.” Check out the rest of the best new R&B below.

The Weeknd — “Blinding Lights Remix” Feat. Rosalia The Grammys may have snubbed The Weeknd from next year’s awards but that’s not stopping the XO singer from dominating the Billboard charts and all of our ears with his infectious hit “Blinding Lights.” This week, Abel surfaced with a remix to the track featuring Rosalia which is sure to ignite new life into the After Hours hit. Chris Brown & Young Thug — “City Girls” Chris Brown and Young Thug’s Slime & B was met with high praise upon its release with a lot of love for their song “Go Crazy.” This week, the duo delivered a music video for “City Girls,” another fan favorite from the project. The music video is a cinematic production set in a 1920s era Los Angeles starring Breezy dancing his heart for the object of his affection.

Dee Gatti — “Caught Up” Rising R&B singer Dee Gatti out of Dallas arrives this week with the music video for her buzzing single “Caught Up.” Directed by fellow Texan Dance Daily, Dee spends a little quality time with her boo while riding in an old school whip. No word when fans will be able to get their ears on a full-length project from her, but based on her previously released tracks “Chances” and “I.J.S.,” it’s surely something to look forward to. Jet The 3rd — “Solitude” It’s time to get to know Jet The 3rd. Described as a genre-bending, master lyricist, Jet The 3rd comes through this week with her somber track “Solitude” and a visual to go with it. The song is the first track off the Houston native’s EP Au-Courant, which is expected to experience a re-launch sometime in the near future.

Alycia Bella — “Link” Alycia Bella’s sultry new single “Link” is out. It’s a smooth cut drowns in toxic loveship and the addiction that ensues from the taste of it. “I’m just excited for myself to accomplish something,” she said in an interview with Vogue. “And just getting my voice out there and letting people know what I’m about, and finding friends and new fans.” Rotimi — “Love Somebody” Rotimi drops off his Adam and Eve-inspired music video for his song “Love Somebody” starring his girlfriend Vanessa. “During this tough time in our society, we wanted to share a piece of our love with the world,” he said in a statement via email. “Love always wins.” It’s true, and the world needs love now more than ever.