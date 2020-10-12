All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear

Sometimes the best new R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm and blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to what they really love in its true form, we’ll be offering a digest of the best new R&B jams that fans of the genre should hear every Friday. This week, Trey Songz releases his album Back Home, Queen Naija delivers the visual for “Lie To Me” featuring Lil Durk, and Ella Mai performs her new single “Not Another Love Song” on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

Trey Songz — Back Home Award-winning singer Trey Songz made a return to his Virginia roots at the top of this year and during that time he conjured up his latest album release Back Home (in between fighting for social justice), which has finally arrived with 22 sensual and loving tracks. From the album’s opener “Be My Guest” to the previously released single “Back Home” featuring Summer Walker, Trigga really does seem to be right back home musically, as well. Queen Naija — “Lie To Me” Feat. Lil Durk Rising R&B star Queen Naija released her song “Lie To Me” featuring Lil Durk last week and this week she delivered (another) visual directed by Teyana Taylor for the catchy number. Naija’s debut album Misunderstood is scheduled for release on October 30 and is set to feature “Lie To Me” as well as her previously released songs “Pack Lite” and “Butterflies Pt. 2″ featuring Wale.

Ella Mai — “Not Another Love Song” During Rihanna’s SavagexFenty show, Ella Mai surprised fans with her new track “Not Another Love Song” and this week she performed the song on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. It’s a deep R&B cut that explores all the swimming thoughts of a new love that’s drowning in vulnerability, over Boi-1da production. “Not Another Love Song” is a sweet introduction into the next era of Ella Mai. Bjrnck — “Waiting On You” Up-and-coming R&B singer Bjrnck performed a soothing live version of her song “Waiting On You” with a live band and it’s the closest thing we’ll get to a live show from talent like this during the pandemic. Bjrnck shows off her vocal talent with poise and proves why she’s up next.

Q — “Take Me Where Your Heart Is” Florida native Q comes through this week with a visual for his soulful track “Take Me Where Your Heart Is,” which is the first release from his forthcoming collection of songs off The Shave Experiment . The project is expected to be released this fall and should be filled with enough moving soul-pop numbers to get through cuffing season. Allyn — “Richie Rich” As the follow-up to her Mozzy-assisted single “Tap In,” Allyn returns with her latest release “Richie Rich.” The up-and-coming R&B singer lets it be known that cash rules everything around her for anyone trying to get close.

MarMar Oso — “Slide” Feat. Eric Bellinger MarMar Oso drops off an animated visual for “Slide” this week featuring Eric Bellinger of his project Marvin’s Room. “Slide” is the follow-up to MarMar’s remix to his viral song “Ruthless” with G-Eazy. Yola — “Hold On” Feat. Brandi Carlile, Sheryl Crow, and Jason Isbell Yola’s new single “Hold On” sees assistance from Brandi Carlile, Sheryl Crow and Jason Isbell on guitar for a soulful cut reminiscent of the 1960s, which was made to benefit the efforts of MusicCares and National Bailout Collective. The song was inspired by conversations Yola had with her mother growing up about the challenges of being a Black woman in America.