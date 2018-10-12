All The Best New Rock Albums That Dropped This Week

Despite innumerable think-pieces loudly proclaiming the contrary, rock is not on its last legs in 2018. In fact, it’s thriving quite nicely. Are there artists dominating the charts in a Drake-like fashion this year? No, and it doesn’t seem like there will be anytime soon. That being said, the slate of new and amazing music being released on a monthly basis for those who love a fuzzed-out guitars has been downright impressive.

Here are the best new rock albums that dropped this week.

Kurt Vile — Bottle It In

Matador

The best rock album that was released this week is also a heavy contender to take the crown for rock album of the year when all is said and done. Coming three years after his generally downtrodden, jam-packed project B’lieve I’m Goin’ Down, Kurt Vile’s latest finds the Philly rocker in a decidedly sunnier mood. There’s still plenty of cosmic space rock jams to lose yourself in of course — “Check Baby” is one of the heaviest he’s ever put to tape — but Bottle It In is notable more for things like “Skinny Mini,” “One Trick Ponies” and especially the Charlie Rich cover “Rollin’ With The Flow,” expressions of either love or contentment. Approaching 40 years old, Vile sounds like someone finally comfortable with his place in the world as a respected musician and family man.

