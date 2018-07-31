The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From July 2018

#Monthly Mixtape
Cultural Critic
07.31.18

Shutterstock

Every month Uproxx Cultural Critic Steven Hyden compiles a playlist of his favorite songs from new albums.

The 1975, “Love It If We Made It”

It looks like 2018 is shaping up to be A Year In Which People Argue About The 1975. I like them, but I get why people hate them. In fact, I think part of liking The 1975 is appreciating that there’s a young rock band that’s brash enough to actually inspire intense feelings one way or the other. As far as I’m concerned, though, this song slaps.

Wild Pink, “Love Is Better”

This is my favorite song from one of my favorite albums of the year. Two albums in, Wild Pink are already masters of sensitive-guy rock, like a missing link between Jackson Browne and Death Cab For Cutie. Play this song loud the next time you see teenagers having a melodramatic moment in the rain.

Deafheaven, “Near”

This is the least metal-sounding song from Deafheaven’s least metal-sounding album, Ordinary Corrupt Human Love. You could play it at a nursing home and soothe the bingo players. It’s perfect for the dog days of summer.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Monthly Mixtape
TAGSAmanda ShiresChastityDEAFHEAVENERIC CHURCHMonthly MixtapeThe 1975wild pinkWilder Maker

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 30 mins ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 21 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chance The Rapper, The Internet, And Meg Myers

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chance The Rapper, The Internet, And Meg Myers

07.20.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP