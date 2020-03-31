The Best Vinyl Releases Of March 2020

Anybody who thought the vinyl resurgence was just a fad was mistaken: The industry has experienced a legitimate revival. As a result, music fans are interested in physical media in ways they may not have if the decades-old medium hasn’t made a comeback. That doesn’t mean everybody is listening to just their parents’ old music, though. That’s part of it, sure, thanks to rereleases that present classic albums in new ways. A vital part of the renewed vinyl wave, though, is new projects being released as records, of which there are plenty. Whatever you might be into, each month brings a new slew of vinyl releases that has something for everybody. Some stand out above the rest, naturally, so check out some of our favorite vinyl releases of March below.

Bon Iver — Blood Bank (Rerelease) As Uproxx’s Steven Hyden notes, Blood Bank was a pivotal Bon Iver release, and now it has received an expanded reissue. Vernon said of the EP back in 2009, “It just didn’t seem to fit the story and lineage [of For Emma, Forever Ago], I guess. So I just sort of surrounded ‘Blood Bank’ with three other songs that were very different from one other, and they all kind of came together as a palette cleanser for the last record. And I’m really excited about it.” Get it here. Kenny Rogers — Greatest Country Hits (Rerelease) Country music legend Kenny Rogers sadly passed away this month. Coincidentally, the 1990 Rogers compilation album Greatest Country Hits was re-released just weeks before his passing, making it a great way to honor one of the all-time greats. Get it here.

Cocteau Twins — Garlands and Victorialand (Rereleases) Two key records from dream pop pioneers Cocteau Twins are back in print thanks to the new vinyl rereleases of Garlands and Victorialand. Both albums are pressed on 140g black vinyl and feature audio that was remastered from the original analog tapes, as well as art that is faithful to their original designs. Get Garlands here. Get Victorialand here. Spice Girls — The Greatest Hits and Spiceworld (Rereleases) People who weren’t around when it was happening might not realize how huge The Spice Girls truly were. Now fans (and fans-to-be) can dive into the world of Spice with fresh rereleases of two prime records: Their sophomore album Spiceworld and the compilation album The Greatest Hits. Whichever one you pick (if not both), now is a great time to get spicy, especially since the group has been more active in recent years. Get The Greatest Hits here. Get Spiceworld here.

Jimi Hendrix — Band Of Gypsys (Rerelease) The last album Jimi Hendrix released during his lifetime is back on vinyl, and this rerelease comes almost exactly 50 years after the record originally came out. Pressed on 180-gram audiophile black vinyl, this new analog edition of the album has been mastered from the original tapes by engineer Eddie Kramer, a name that Hendrix fans know well. Get it here. Paris Hilton — Paris (Rerelease) Paris Hilton spends a lot of her time as a DJ these days, but that wasn’t her first musical endeavor. Back in 2006, she released her debut and so far only album, Paris, which yielded the successful single “Stars Are Blind.” Now, the record is available as a limited edition maroon and blonde marbled vinyl for its first-ever vinyl reissue, making this a fascinating piece of pop music history. Get it here.

Kelis — Kaleidoscope (20th Anniversary Rerelease) It’s been two decades since Kelis, then 17 years old, released her boundary-pushing album Kaleidoscope, and now it’s back as a limited translucent orange 2-LP deluxe (180 gram) vinyl reissue. It has all the Neptunes production and Kelis vision you remember, now in one of the most aesthetically pleasing and best-sounding packages it has ever received. Get it here. 2Pac — Me Against The World (25th Anniversary Rerelease) Tupac landed his first No. 1 album with his third effort, Me Against The World, and now the star-making album has received a 180-gram 2-LP vinyl rerelease. The record’s lead single, “Dear Mama,” was his first top-ten hit, and the album as a whole foreshadowed the superstardom that Tupac was quickly headed towards. Get it here.

VMP Anthology: The Story Of Zamrock Vinyl Me, Please is sharing a piece of obscure music history with their new 8-LP box set, which tells the story of the music of Zambia’s independence. Described as sounding “something like Jimi Hendrix meets James Brown with some Black Sabbath and Rolling Stones thrown in for good measure,” the set includes eight rare albums pressed on 180-gram black vinyl, as well as liner notes and a five-episode podcast series, to help convey the historical and aesthetic significance of what you’ll be hearing. Get it here. Rae Sremmurd — Sremmlife (Rerelease) It’s been five years since Rae Sremmurd burst onto the scene with their debut album Sremmlife, and now the duo is marking the release with a new translucent red, 180-gram, double-vinyl rerelease. The album spawned hits like “Black Beatles,” and there’s more to discover and revisit in this visually striking release. Get it here.