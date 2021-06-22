The 2021 BET Awards Will Feature A Special Tribute To The Late DMX

The 2021 BET Awards airs live this Sunday at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT and will feature a special tribute honoring the late, great DMX. Among the performers honoring the late legend are Busta Rhymes, Griselda, Method Man, Swizz Beatz, and more, performing some of DMX’s most-beloved songs and new work from his posthumous album Exodus. Swizz Beatz curated the setlist to celebrate the life and music of DMX in conjunction with Ruff Ryders, including hits such as “Party Up,” “Where The Hood At?,” and “X Gon’ Give It To Ya.”

Connie Orlando, Executive Vice President of Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy, said in a press release, “We look forward to celebrating DMX’s indelible mark in music and pop culture. DMX inspired fans around the world with his signature raspy voice, the delivery of raw emotion through his lyrics and performances, and his giving spirit. We are proud to pay our respects to a hip-hop legend on our biggest stage, the BET Awards.”

DMX passed away in April after suffering a coma caused by an accidental drug overdose. Since then, seven of his hit singles have been certified gold or platinum by the RIAA, and he’s been the subject of a number of fond tributes, including one from legendary cellist Yo-Yo Ma, who played a cover of “Ruff Ryders Anthem” on Desus & Mero.