Here Are All The Winners From The 2023 BET Hip-Hop Awards

Last week, BET held its annual BET Hip-Hop Awards at Atlanta’s Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center. The ceremony aired on BET last night (October 10), during which Kendrick Lamar was named the winner of four coveted awards, including hip-hop artist of the year, lyricist of the year, best live performer, and video director of the year. Other notable winners include Drake, 21 Savage, J. Cole, and Lil Durk. We’ve compiled a list of nominees and winners from the night, and you can see the full list of winners below.

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year Kendrick Lamar (winner)

21 Savage

Burna Boy

Cardi B

Drake

Glorilla

J. Cole

Lil Uzi Vert Song of the Year “Just Wanna Rock” by Lil Uzi Vert (winner)

“All My Life” by Lil Durk Feat. J. Cole

“God Did,” DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend, and Fridayy

“Players” by Coi Leray

“Put It On Da Floor Again” by Latto feat. Cardi B

“Rich Flex” by Drake & 21 Savage

“Sittin’ On Top Of The World” by Burna Boy Feat. 21 Savage

“Tomorrow 2″ by GloRilla & Cardi B

Hip-Hop Album of the Year Her Loss by Drake & 21 Savage (winner)

Anyways, Life’s Great… by Glorilla

Coi by Coi Leray

God Did by DJ Khaled

Heroes & Villains by Metro Boomin

Jackman by Jack Harlow

Pink Tape by Lil Uzi Vert

Traumazine by Megan Thee Stallion Best Hip-Hop Video “Just Wanna Rock” by Lil Uzi Vert (winner)

“Players” (DJ Smallz 732 – Jersey Club Remix) by Coi Leray

“Put It On Da Floor Again” by Latto Feat. Cardi B

“Shake Sumn” by DaBaby

“Sittin’ On Top Of The World” by Burna Boy Feat. 21 Savage

“Spin Bout U” by Drake & 21 Savage

“Tomorrow 2″ by GloRilla & Cardi B

Best Collaboration “All My Life” by Lil Durk Feat. J. Cole (winner)

“God Did” by DJ Khaled Feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy

“Players” (DJ Saige Remix) by Coi Leray Feat. Busta Rhymes

“Princess Diana” by Ice Spice & Nicki Minaj

“Put It On Da Floor Again” by Latto Feat. Cardi B

“Sittin’ On Top Of The World,” by Burna Boy Feat. 21 Savage

“Tomorrow 2″ by GloRilla & Cardi B Impact Track “All My Life” by Lil Durk Feat. J. Cole (winner)

“30″ by Nas

“Anxiety” by Megan Thee Stallion

“Can’t Win for Nothing” by Symba

“Champions” by NLE Choppa

“God Did” by DJ Khaled Feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy

“Scientists & Engineers” by Killer Mike & André 3000 Feat. Future & Eryn Allen Kane

“Therapy Pt. 2″ by Robert Glasper Feat. Mac Miller

Best Duo or Group Drake & 21 Savage (winner)

City Girls

DJ Drama & Jeezy

Earthgang

Larry June & The Alchemist

Quavo & Takeoff

Rae Sremmurd Best Live Performer Kendrick Lamar (winner)

Burna Boy

Busta Rhymes

Cardi B

Coi Leray

DaBaby

Drake

Megan Thee Stallion

Best Breakthrough Hip Hop Artist Ice Spice (winner)

Armani White

Central Cee

Doechii

Finesse2tymes

Kaliii

Lola Brooke

Sexyy Redd Lyricist of the Year Kendrick Lamar (winner)

21 Savage

André 3000

Burna Boy

Cardi B

Conway The Machine

Drake

J. Cole

Producer of the Year Metro Boomin (winner)

Atl Jacob

DJ Khaled

Dr. Dre

Hit-Boy

Hitmaka

Kaytranada

London On Da Track

The Alchemist Video Director of the Year Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar (winner)

Anderson .Paak

Cole Bennett

Colin Tilley

DaBaby & Reel Goats

Dave Meyers

Travis Scott

DJ of the Year Metro Boomin (winner)

Chase B

D-Nice

DJ Cassidy

DJ Clark Kent

DJ Drama

DJ Jazzy Jeff

DJ Khaled

Kaytranada Best Hip-Hop Platform Caresha Please (winner)

AllHipHop

Drink Champs

HipHopDX

Million Dollaz Worth Of Game

Rap Caviar

The Breakfast Club

The Joe Budden Podcast

XXL

Hustler of the Year 50 Cent (winner)

21 Savage

Burna Boy

Cardi B

Caresha

DJ Khaled

Drake

Jay-Z Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse Jay-Z, “God Did” (DJ Khaled Feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z , John Legend & Fridayy)

21 Savage, “Creepin’” (Metro Boomin Feat. The Weeknd & 21 Savage)

21 Savage, “Peaches & Eggplants” (Young Nudy Feat. 21 Savage)

André 3000, “Scientists & Engineers” (Killer Mike & André 3000 Feat. Future & Eryn Allen Kane)

Cardi B, “Tomorrow 2” (Glorilla & Cardi B)

Cardi B, “Put It On Da Floor Again” (Latto Feat. Cardi B)

Drake, “Oh U Went” (Young Thug Feat. Drake)

J. Cole, “All My Life” (Lil Durk Feat. J. Cole)