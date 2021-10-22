Last month, thanks to the premiere of the King Richard biopic at the Telluride Film Festival, Beyonce fans learned that the singer would soon be releasing new music. One of her upcoming songs, titled “Be Alive,” will appear in the movie and a quick preview of the track can be heard in the newest trailer for King Richard. The track is a moving ballad with a heavy piano presence that focuses on overcoming tough battles.

“Can’t nobody knock it if they try,” Beyonce sings on the song, later adding, “Do you know how much we have pride? / How hard we have to try?”

The upcoming King Richard film is executive produced by tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams as it follows the siblings from their youth to adulthood as they overcome numerous hardships to be the legendary tennis players we know them as today. Will Smith plays the role of their father while Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton play Venus and Serena respectively. This film will arrive in both theaters and on HBO Max next on November 19.

The preview of Beyonce’s upcoming song comes after she praised Balmain’s creative director during the brand’s spring/summer 2022 fashion show in Paris. She also shared a touching note to fans thanking them for their wishes after she turned 40.

You can watch the trailer and hear Beyonce’s “Be Alive” in the video above.