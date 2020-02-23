Blue Ivy Won An NAACP Award For Her Feature On Beyonce’s ‘Brown Skin Girl’

Earlier this week, Blue Ivy passed over a million listeners on Spotify even though she’s yet to release a single piece of music as the primary artist. What do small details like that matter when your mother is none other than Beyonce? Of course, Blue has unparalleled access to recording studios and concepts that most aspiring young singers would be thrilled to have; most of her few musical features so far have been on Beyonce tracks, not a bad way to break into the industry.

Tonight, she arguably broke through even further by winning an NAACP award alongside her mom for the Lion King: The Gift song “Brown Skin Girl,” which also features Saint JHN, and Wizkid. The crew won for Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration, and at eight-years-old, Blue and her mom both have to be pretty proud about the honor.

Blue wasn’t the only big winner in the Carter family at this year’s NAACP Awards though, Beyonce won for several on her own, including Outstanding Variety (Series or Special) for Homecoming: A Film by Beyonce, Outstanding Album for Homecoming: The Live Album, Outstanding Song – Traditional for “Spirit,” Outstanding Song – Contemporary for “Before I Let Go,” Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album for The Lion King: The Gift, and Outstanding Female Artist.

Well-deserved for both Carter family women.