Queen of custom gifts. Queen of making fun of the worst year of our lives. Queen of helping her friends make it through.

Beyonce has been more focused on her Ivy Park line than new music, even if Black Is King and its accompanying film/visual album made a big splash this summer. But it turns out, even if you’re as rich, famous, and talented as Beyonce, 2020 was still a tough year. To let her friends know that she’s there for them through this incredibly difficult time, Bey had custom necklaces made for her inner circle that expressed a collective frustration with a terrible year.

Bey’s friends like Angie Beyince and her mother, Tina Lawson, both posted the custom gold necklaces she had made for her crew that combine a middle finger with 2020 to make one perfect ode to the new year. “@beyonce gifted all of her girls with this amazing custom 2020 necklace,” Beyince wrote on Instagram. “🖕2020 “ It’s a hand with middle finger and the year 2020 combined into one. When I opened it my eyes teared up because it is both Hilarious & Deeply Sentimental. 2020 has had ups and downs but over all its been a really weird and tuff year. Hopefully 2021 is good to the world.”

The original queen, Miss Tina, had this to say: “note my Christmas present (my necklace) from Beyonce f__k 2020 two many losses !!! But it is almost over and we are still here !!! Give God Some❤️.”

Hey Bey, just send a quick DM to get my address if you have any extras. In fact, not a bad idea for merch, eh? Then again, I don’t want to see the numbers “2020” in a row ever again after December 31st.