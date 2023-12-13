The Color Purple is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. A cast featuring Danielle Brooks, H.E.R., Halle Bailey, and Fantasia is already promising on its own, but according to Oprah Winfrey, who produced the movie musical and starred in the original 1985 movie, the cast almost looked different.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Oprah revealed that Rihanna and Beyoncé were once considered for the cast, but she felt it more appropriate to give other actors an opportunity to shine.

“To be completely honest about it, if you were doing this film for $30 or $40 million, the interest in the cast would be very different,” Winfrey said. “Once the film moved to $90 to $100 million, then everybody wants us to bring Beyoncé. ‘Can you get Beyoncé or can you get Rihanna?’ So we’re sitting in a room saying, ‘Listen, we love Beyoncé. We love Rihanna, but there are other actors who can do this job.'”

Both Bey and Rihanna have had their hands full this year — Beyoncé with her Renaissance World Tour and film, and Rihanna with her fashion and make-up brands, and the birth of her newborn son. According to Oprah, their stacked schedules were taken into consideration.

“I do remember conversations about, ‘Y’all, Beyoncé is going to be busy this year.’ It wasn’t even a negotiation, because you’re not getting Beyoncé,” said Oprah