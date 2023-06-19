As children’s author Tarō Gomi wrote in the iconic 1977 book Everyone Poops: “Everyone poops.” That includes global superstars like Beyoncé and Jay-Z. Now, if you want to own an implement that may have one point been a part of that process for the Carters, here’s your chance.

As TMZ reports, Eric’s Architectural Salvage LA is selling a bunch of items supposedly from a home that Jay and Bey used to rent in 2015, a mansion in Holmby Hills, Los Angeles. After the couple left the home, the owners did a complete renovation and Eric’s Architectural Salvage LA ended up with some of the items from the building. That includes a fancy-pants bidet from the house, which is up on eBay right now.

The listing is titled “Bidet With Sherle Wagner Hardware Beyoncé Jay Z Estate” and is currently priced at $2,400. The description reads in part, “This is one of the prettiest bidets it features amazing Sherle Wagner hardware . SW was known for making beautiful Glamorous over the top hardware that was often gold plated. I’m not sure if this hardware is gold plated for we are unable to test it but it is highly possible that it is . This hardware is featured in the SW catalog it was salvaged out of the Holmby Hills area out of the $55 million home it was formerly occupied by Jay Z and Beyoncé this home was lavished with nothing but the best.”

Other items up for auction include doors, sconces, exterior lights, and other household miscellany, so find the Eric’s Architectural Salvage LA eBay store here.