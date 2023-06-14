Alaina Marie Scott may be Eminem’s oldest daughter, but she went with another rapper’s classic to celebrate her recent nuptials with longtime boyfriend Matt Moeller. In a post on Instagram, the new Mrs. Moeller showed off her ring before and after she said her “I dos” in a Reel soundtracked by Jay-Z’s 2003 Black Album interlude “Public Service Announcement.” It’s a fitting selection, as Jay opens up the track by demanding, “All me to reintroduce myself.”

You certainly can’t fault her for going with Jay over Em, considering the contrasting content of their music. While “PSA” isn’t exactly romantic, could you imagine her using “My Name Is” in the reel above? It just wouldn’t work.

Scott announced her engagement back in December 2021, posting photos of Matt popping the question at the rooftop Monarch Club in her native Detroit. Meanwhile, in March of this year, Eminem’s younger daughter Hallie Jade got engaged to her boyfriend Evan McClintock as well, setting up another addition to the Shady family tree.

While Alaina, who Em adopted more than 20 years ago according to the Los Angeles Times, tends to keep a lower profile as a travel influencer, Hallie has embraced her peripheral fame, launching the podcast Just A Little Shady detailing her experiences in and around the music industry.