Beyonce Honors Kobe Bryant With An Emotional Tribute

Since his tragic death this past weekend, tributes have continuously poured in honoring Kobe Bryant. Whether it be the well-known moments from his time on the basketball court or personal anecdotes that have come from former teammates, opponents or celebrity friends. Adding onto the long list of tributes, Beyonce shared brief but emotional words to honor Kobe Bryant.

Taking to her Instagram, Beyonce posted one of the many pictures of Kobe courtside at a Los Angeles Lakers game with his daughter, Gigi Bryant, who also tragically passed in the helicopter crash. In the caption, Beyonce said “I will continue to diligently pray for your Queens. You are deeply missed beloved Kobe.”

Beyonce’s tribute came on the same night Vanessa Bryant spoke publically for the first time regarding the death of her husband. She thanked everyone for the outpour of love and support and revealed that a fund through the Mamba Sports Foundation has been created to support the other families who were impacted in the tragedy.

Other tributes from last night include Roddy Ricch’s performance of “The Box” on The Tonight Show and Kyrie Irving’s postgame interview where he called Bryant a “philosopher” and a “teacher” and promised to “continue to carry the torch.”