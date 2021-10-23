Beyonce Joins Forces With Peloton For An Upcoming Ivy Park Line

Beyonce is preparing for another release through her beloved line Ivy Park, and it sees her partnering with Peloton, the popular fitness company. According to Women’s Wear Daily, the upcoming line includes lifestyle and performance footwear and apparel in neon, olive, and black colors. In total, 29 pieces will be available, including T-shirts, bike shorts, tights, sports bras, shorts, windbreaks, and cropped hoodies. She’s also releasing the IVP Ultrapack, a unisex sneaker that will be sold in sizes 4 to 14.

The line will be available on the Adidas website, in physical stores, and on the Peloton e-commercial sites on November 10. Prices for the apparel will range from $45 to $200 while IVP Utrapack shoes are priced at $200. She also shared a campaign video for the upcoming drop on her Instagram page.

Beyonce teamed with Peloton nearly a year ago for a multi-year partnership benefiting HBCUs, which gave two-year Peloton Digital memberships to students at ten HBCUs: Bennett College, Clark Atlanta University, Grambling State University, Hampton University, Howard University, Morehouse College and Morehouse School of Medicine, Spelman College, Texas Southern University, and Wilberforce University. Students were thus granted access to a library of fitness classes on the Peloton app. In a press release, the fitness company also promised to “build on its relationships with each of these schools to pursue long-term recruiting partnerships at both the internship and undergraduate levels.”