In addition to being one of the most anticipated albums of the year (even without music videos), Beyoncé’s new album Renaissance brought fans to their knees with a stunning cover designed by Nicholas Des Jardins. On it, Beyoncé sits astride a glass horse in barely-there lingerie, showing off her hard-honed physique. In a new feature in Nylon, Des Jardins explained the concept and how it came together — and revealed that the entire cover was nearly completely different than the eventual finished product.

At one point, because sourcing the horse would be difficult with the limited time afforded to the creative team, Des Jardins almost went with just a saddle, albeit one bedazzled like a disco ball, but were able to find a fiberglass horse at the last minute, informing Beyoncé’s team only after it had already been secured. Intriguingly enough, a similar concept wound up being used later down the line when Beyoncé shot her British Vogue pictorial, although rather than a disco-mirror-ball studded saddle, she opted to plop down on the disco ball itself.

You can read Des Jardins’ full description of the shoot design below.

