The Fun Police At AMC Issued A Very Specific List Of Guidelines For Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ Film Screenings

Sorry, BeyHive, but if you’re going to catch a screening of Beyoncé’s new movie Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé, there are some rules you’re going to have to follow. Knowing how the singer’s fans went all-out to see the actual tour concerts on which the film is based, AMC Theaters\ wants to keep screenings enjoyable for those who just want to see a movie without the extras (those party poopers).

On its website, AMC has posted a “What To Know Before The Show” page encouraging theater attendees to dress up and show their Renaissance spirit, but also requested some decorum.

Obviously, the theater chain doesn’t want viewers taking photos or recording during the movie (which will undoubtedly happen anyway), but also notes that if parts of your outfit might block the screen, such as headwear, angel wings, or other accessories, you should take them off. Also, because it is a musical film, AMC appears to be okay with singing and dancing along, so long as the exits remain clear and other guests aren’t being prevented from seeing the screen.

The film is almost as long as Avengers: Endgame with a runtime of two hours and 48 minutes, so AMC recommends planning those bathroom breaks accordingly (and, it should go without saying, rationing the extra large soda). To see the full list check out AMC’s guidelines here.