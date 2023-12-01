Are you ready for the renaissance? If you’re not, you will want to steer clear of all AMC theatres. Today (December 1), Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé hit the cineplex in all its glory, and the Beyhive will surely attend in droves.

From the massive final setlist of songs, breakouts showcasing Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour robust featured dancers, the Mute Challenge spotlight, and plenty of cameos of Blue Ivy Carter (a.k.a. her mother’s unofficial manager), you’re going to want to make sure your commemorative popcorn bucket is filled to the brim. The Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé’s runtime is a doozy. According to the details listed on the AMC Theatres webpage, dedicated to the concert movie, the official runtime is 2 hours and 48 minutes.

Before you rethink getting a ticket to the film, Oscar-nominated director Ava DuVernay took to Instagram to praise the visual. “The woman is a director in every sense of the word and beyond,” she wrote. “In the film, the performances are spectacular for their entertainment value but also as a gorgeous spectacle of craft – from the art direction to the costumes to the editing and lighting design. It’s stunning.”

“Brava, Beyonce on your wonderful film and artistry” Ava DuVernay on #RenaissanceAFilmByBeyonce 🥺👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/wyEQlreYJM — AvaDuVernayfans (@avaduvernayfans) November 26, 2023

So, as DuVerany says, it is surely worth the nearly three-hour experience in your local theater.